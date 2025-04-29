Maharashtra: Will the State Observe Bank Holiday on Akshaya Tritiya and Maharashtra Day?

Akshaya Tritiya and Basava Jayanti will be celebrated on April 30, and Maharashtra Day will be celebrated on May 1. Will banks be closed in Maharashtra for the next two days? No, the banks will remain open in Maharashtra and other states of India, except for Karnataka, on April 30. Banks across Maharashtra will observe a holiday on May 1. The Reserve Bank of India's state-by-state holiday list, which is released following the Negotiable Instruments Act, includes this holiday. While the banks will observe these holidays, the online services will be available to the citizens.

Why Do We Celebrate Maharashtra Day On May 1?

Since it commemorates the creation of the western Indian state, Maharashtra Day, which is observed on May 1st of each year, is particularly meaningful to Maharashtrians. Following the linguistic lines of the Bombay Reorganisation Act, Maharashtra was established on May 1, 1960. From the former Bombay State, the act established two new states: Gujarat, for individuals whose mother tongue is Gujarati, and Maharashtra, for those who speak Marathi.

Before 1960, Maharashtra belonged to the broader Bombay State, which comprised sections of Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and modern-day Maharashtra. Additionally, residents spoke a variety of languages, including Gujarati, Konkani, Kutchi, and Marathi. Nonetheless, the States Reorganisation Commission suggested that states be created according to language, acknowledging the linguistic and cultural distinctions among areas. This led to the creation of the Marathi-speaking state of Maharashtra, whose capital was Mumbai (then Bombay).

Significance Of Basava Jayanti:

For the Lingayat community of Karnataka, who regard Basavanna as their spiritual guide and leader, Basava Jayanti is a significant holiday. His life and teachings, which still motivate people today, are commemorated on this day. Basavanna's ideology of social equality and spiritual devotion has had a great impact on Indian society, and his message of inclusivity and compassion resonates with people of all backgrounds. Lingayats and other Basavanna followers congregate in temples and community centres on Basava Jayanti to pray, sing hymns, and read Basavanna's poetry. Feasts, cultural events, and processions are held to commemorate the day. Additionally, devotees travel to Bagewadi, the birthplace of Basavanna, where a special puja is held in his honour.