Maharashtra Winter Forecast: Cold Wave Grips State; Yellow Alert Issued for Pune and Nashik

Cold wave conditions have intensified across northern India and Maharashtra, with temperatures continuing to decline. Several regions of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have experienced an increase in fog, while Mandla in Madhya Pradesh recorded the country's lowest temperature of 6.5°C on Thursday. The minimum temperature in Mandla was 9.5°C. In Maharashtra, a 'yellow alert' has been issued for Nashik, Ahmednagar, and Pune due to the ongoing cold wave.

A storm system forming in the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm. Cold wave conditions are predicted to persist over North India and Maharashtra. On Thursday, Mandla in Madhya Pradesh recorded a low of 6.5°C, while Dhule and Niphad saw temperatures drop to 8°C. Pune's NDA recorded a minimum of 8.7°C, leaving Puneites feeling the chill. The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Nashik, Nagar, and Pune, where cold wave conditions are expected to continue.

Cold wave conditions have been observed in several parts of Maharashtra, with the Agriculture College in Dhule and the Wheat Research Centre in Niphad recording temperatures of 8°C on Thursday. Nagar also experienced a low of 9.5°C, and temperatures may dip further. The Meteorological Department has forecast that the drop in temperatures across the state could continue.

Minimum Temperatures in the State:

Pune: 9.8°C

Dhule: 9.5°C

Jalgaon: 11.2°C

Kolhapur: 15.1°C

Mahabaleshwar: 11.5°C

Mumbai: 22.2°C

Nashik: 10.5°C

Satara: 12.5°C

Parbhani: 11.5°C

Gondia: 11.4°C

Nagpur: 11.8°C

A cold wave is sweeping across Maharashtra, with minimum temperatures in most cities ranging between 10 and 14 degrees Celsius. In some areas, temperatures have dropped as low as 8°C, including at the NDA in Pune. While Mahabaleshwar traditionally records the coldest temperatures, this time, several other locations are experiencing even lower readings.