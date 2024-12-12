Maharashtra Winter Forecast: Cold Wave Intensifies as IMD Predicts Temperature Drop of 2-4 Degrees Celsius Over Next Two Days

Maharashtra is experiencing a drop in minimum temperatures due to cold winds from northern states, with mercury levels dipping below 10 degrees Celsius. Cold wave conditions are prevailing across north Maharashtra and Vidarbha. The Meteorological Department has forecasted a further temperature decline of 2-4 degrees Celsius over the next two days. As the cold wave strengthens, several areas in the state are witnessing an increase in fire incidents.

Cold winds from northern states have intensified the cold wave in Maharashtra, causing temperatures in Niphad, Gondia, Nagpur, and Wardha to drop below 10 degrees Celsius. The chill in the air is becoming more pronounced after sunset, and the rising cold is expected to impact public health, with citizens being urged to take necessary precautions.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there are no cold wave warnings for the state in the coming weeks. Winter has officially begun, and temperatures are expected to continue dropping. In Mumbai, temperatures typically feel cold when they fall to 14-15 degrees Celsius. Currently, the minimum temperature in Mumbai is expected to be around 20-21 degrees Celsius, with a maximum of 30-33 degrees Celsius. Across Maharashtra, minimum temperatures will range from 12 to 14 degrees Celsius, while maximum temperatures will remain around 30 degrees Celsius.

How to Take Care in the Cold

Taking proper care of your health during the cold weather is essential. By focusing on a nutritious diet, regular exercise, and ensuring adequate sleep, you can help prevent illnesses and stay healthy throughout the season.

