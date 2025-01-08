Maharashtra Winter Forecast: Cold Wave to Persist in Mumbai and Across State Until January 10

Maharashtra, including Mumbai, is experiencing a cold spell with temperatures dropping significantly. The minimum temperature in several cities across the state has been recorded around 13 degree Celsius, while the Mumbai Metropolitan Region is seeing temperatures of around 14 degree Celsius. Meteorologists have forecasted that the cold wave will persist until Friday (January 10), with temperatures gradually rising thereafter.

Snowfall in North India has intensified cold wave conditions across Maharashtra, including Mumbai. According to Meteorologist Athreya Shetty, the cold weather is expected to persist until Friday, with minimum temperatures in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region ranging between 12 degree Celsius and 14 degree Celsius. Temperatures are forecasted to gradually rise after Friday.

The temperatures across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region are as follows:

Mumbai: 15.2°C

Thane: 16.3°C

Navi Mumbai: 16.5°C

Panvel: 15.7°C

Ulhasnagar: 15.1°C

Talasari: 12.5°C

Badlapur: 13.7°C

Karjat: 13.9°C

Ambernath: 14.9°C

The temperatures across various cities in Maharashtra are as follows:

Jalgaon: 8.8°C

Dharashiv: 12°C

Nashik: 12.2°C

Ahilyanagar: 12.4°C

Parbhani: 13.5°C

Malegaon: 13.6°C

Mahabaleshwar: 14°C

Ch. Sambhajinagar: 15°C

The minimum temperature in Konkan, including Mumbai, was below normal on Tuesday morning, with Mumbai recording 15.2 degree Celsius, two degrees lower than usual. Meteorologist Manikrao Khule stated that cold wave conditions will continue to affect Konkan and Maharashtra, including Mumbai, until Friday. From January 11, the intensity of the cold will slightly ease. Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada are expected to experience cloudy weather during this period.