Maharashtra Winter Forecast: Minimum Temperature to Rise by 2-3 Degrees Celsius in Several Regions Over Next 3-4 Days

The Maharashtra state has been witnessing a mix of cold wave conditions in the morning and heat in the afternoon over the past few days. Morning temperatures have dropped below 10 degrees Celsius, rising to 16 to 18 degrees Celsius during the day.

The minimum temperature is rising in several parts of the state. Over the past two days, Pune has experienced a temperature increase of 1 to 3 degrees Celsius, with the minimum temperature ranging from 11 to 20 degrees Celsius in most areas.

According to the IMD, the minimum temperature in Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada is expected to rise by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius over the next 3-4 days. However, the temperature will gradually begin to drop afterward. No significant change in temperature is forecasted for Vidarbha in the next 48 hours, but a rise of 2 to 3 degrees Celsius is expected afterward.

The IMD report states that a cyclonic circulation is currently positioned over the west Rajasthan region, including northern Pakistan. Due to the active influence of the Western Cyclone, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh. In Maharashtra, dry winds are expected to persist for the next five days, leading to an increase in the minimum temperature by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius.

