Maharashtra Weather News: Minimum Temperature Likely to Dip Further; Jalgaon Shivers at Lowest Temp

Winter Weather: After experiencing rain and heat now finally state has been braced with winter. From past few days many part of state has been experiencing cold . Minimum temp has fallen below 10 degrees celsius mainly in Vidarbha. Temperature North Maharashtra and Marathwada including Vidarbha has decreased.

Met has predicted that temp will continue to fall in some parts of Vidharbha, North Maharashtra and Marathwad. A cold wave is expected in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan. The Meteorological Department forecasts below-average minimum temperatures in Maharashtra and most of Central India for the next two weeks. On Friday, November 14 Jalgaon recorded lowest temperature.

Minimum temperature was recorded at 9.5 degrees Celsius. Following that, Nashik recorded a minimum temperature of 10.9 degrees Celsius, Ahilyanagar 11.4 degrees Celsius, Beed 11 degrees Celsius, Gondia 10.5 degrees Celsius and Santacruz 18.4 degrees Celsius.

Most areas experience a minimum temperature of 14-16°C and a maximum exceeding 30°C, leading to fog, morning chill, and intense afternoon heat. The Meteorological Department forecasts a gradual increase in minimum temperatures. Ratnagiri recorded the state's highest maximum temperature at 34.2°C.

Mumbai Winter Weather Update

On Friday, Mumbai's Colaba recorded a minimum temperature of 22.6°C and a maximum of 33.8°C, while Santacruz recorded a minimum of 18.4°C and a maximum of 33.3°C.