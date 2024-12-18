Maharashtra Winter Session 2024: Opposition Stages Protest Over Farmers’ Issues at Vidhan Bhawan Steps (Watch Video)

Opposition members continued their protest for the third consecutive day at the steps of Vidhan Bhawan on Wednesday, accusing the government of neglecting farmers and failing to provide fair prices for their crops. The protest took place as the winter session of the Maharashtra legislature, which began on Monday in Nagpur, entered its third day.

On Wednesday, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Ambadas Danve, along with his Shiv Sena (UBT) colleagues Sunil Prabhu and Bhaskar Jadhav, Congress leaders Nana Patole, Nitin Raut, Bhai Jagtap, and other Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) legislators, staged a demonstration at the steps of Vidhan Bhawan.

Watch:

VIDEO | Maharashtra: Opposition leaders protest against MSP issue of farmers on the stairs Vidhan Sabha. #MSP#Maharashtrapic.twitter.com/nC0BGXBv7y — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 18, 2024

The protesting legislators raised slogans accusing the government of neglecting farmers and failing to provide fair prices for soybean and cotton crops. Speaking to reporters, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve demanded that the government grant a bonus to paddy farmers. He further claimed that cotton and soybean farmers were not receiving a fair price for their produce.

Over the last two days, the MVA members targeted the BJP-led Mahayuti government in the state over various issues, including the problems of farmers, violence in Parbhani last week and murder of a sarpanch in Beed district.