Maharashtra witness rise in booster dose vaccinations after rising in COVID cases globally

Due to the recent Covid case surge in a few countries, mainly China, the uptake of booster doses increased on Friday in Maharashtra from just over 3,000 the day before to over 6,000. As of Monday, only 500 residents of the state have decided to get the third round of the vaccination.

6.71 crore individuals in Maharashtra have not yet received the third or booster shot of the COVID vaccine, which is administered to everyone over the age of 18. This information is based on CoWin.

Greater booster dosage coverage is necessary to offer essential defence against the new Covid version, BF.7, which is to blame for the rapid rise in cases in China, according to health authorities.