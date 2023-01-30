Maharashtra witnesses nine Covid cases, active tally at 77

Maharashtra reported nine COVID-19 cases on Sunday, increasing the state's tally to 81,37,129, while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,48,421, according to a health official. In the last 24 hours, the recovery count increased by 12 to 79,88,631, leaving the state with 77 active cases. Three new cases were reported in the Mumbai circle, two in Kolhapur and Nashik, and one in Nashik and Aurangabad.

According to state health department data, 8,62,40,396 coronavirus tests have been carried out thus far, including 10,434 in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate is 98.18%, with a fatality rate of 1.82 per cent.

It further stated that 14,319 out of the 6,31,930 international passengers who arrived at Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur airports since December 24 were subjected to RT-PCR tests to detect coronavirus, with 28 reports returning positive.

The official said that the latest passengers who tested positive for COVID-19 hail from Gujarat.