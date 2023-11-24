Maharashtra witnesses rise in cyber crime

Mumbai is the financial capital of India, but it appears that it is also becoming the cyber crime capital. Putting jokes aside, the cyber crime rate in Mumbai is increasing day by day. According to reports, from 2018 to 2022, the cyber crime rate has increased by 243%.These numbers have risen significantly. In 2018, the rate was 1375, and now it has increased to 3723. The major frauds are related to credit cards, with the number of credit card-related frauds increasing from 461 to 3490 (a 657% increase), out of which only 8% of cases are solved.

Surprisingly, during a convention, only 29 MLAs questioned this issue, indicating that public representatives are ignoring this matter. Praja Foundation's report revealed that on average, 1622 questions are being asked by MLAs regarding crime in Mumbai, but due to bandwidth issues, only 14 questions have been asked. Five officers have been removed by the State Police Complaints Authority in the last three years for misconduct. The State Police Complaints Redressal Authority, which has been established to file complaints against them, is currently not functioning properly. Many positions are vacant, creating obstacles in resolving complaints. Shockingly, a report by the Public Foundation has revealed that there has been success in obtaining convictions in more than 5 cases of misconduct in the last three years.