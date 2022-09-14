Maharashtra: Woman arrested over abusive posts on deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis's wife

A 50-year-old woman was arrested by Maharashtra cyber police on Tuesday for allegedly making "abusive" and derogatory comments against deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis's wife, Amruta Fadnavis on a fictitious Facebook account.The arrest of the woman from Thane came after a complaint was lodged by Pallavi Sapre, who said she read the “abusive” comments on September 7.

The woman was then booked under charges of defamation and impersonation. Mumbai's nodal cyber police confirmed that they had found that Facebook had suspended the woman’s account for posting abusive content in 2021. It was then that she created a fake account in the name of Ganesh Kapoor, a police officer said.She was produced before a magistrate court, which remanded her in police custody till Thursday.