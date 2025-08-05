Maharashtra Road Accident : Woman Dies on Spot In Car and Two-Wheeler Collision on Mumbai-Goa Highway

A tragic accident took place in front of Khalsa Dhaba in Kasal on the Mumbai-Goa highway where a moped got hit by a car which left one dead and other two injured. This accident took place on Monday August 4 2025. Following the accident Oros police, highway police and Kasal sarpanch Rajan Parab immediately reached on the spot. In accident injured were shifted to a private hospital. After receiving primary treatment there, they were admitted to Sindhudurg District Government Medical College and Hospital.

The deceased identified as Shamika Shashank Pawar (27), a native of Devgad Fanasgaon and currently residing on Oros Verde Road, who was sitting in the back of the moped, died on the spot. While moped driver Shashank Prakash Pawar (40), his four-month-old baby Pavitra and three-and-a-half-year-old Prabhas fortunately survived.

As per the report car coming from Goa towards Mumbai hit Shashank Pawar's (MH 07 - AV 1229) four-wheeled moped for the disabled (MP) going towards Kankavli while he was trying to cross the other lane in the opposite direction on the highway. In this collision, Shamika Pawar, who was sitting in the back of the moped, hit the road with force. Highway police and a team from Oros Police Station, including Assistant Police Inspector Prakash Gavas and officers Nandu Gosavi, Ravi Ingle, Sagar Parab, Bhutelo, and Gosavi, responded to the accident with assistance from citizens.

A case is likely to be registered against the car driver Rahul Sharma in this case.