Maharashtra: Woman Goes Missing After Fighting With Husband on Train; RPF Locates Her Safely

The incident took place on Tuesday (November 25) in the Howrah Superfast Express. While the journey was underway, the husband and wife had an argument over a minor reason. He got angry and the angry wife took her young daughter and left the compartment. Even after a long time, she did not return to the place. Therefore, the shocked husband searched for her. By then, the train reached Nagpur station. The husband immediately filed a complaint on the Rail Madat app that his wife and daughter were missing.

This information came to the knowledge of the RPF. Based on this, the RPF showed the complainant the CCTV footage of platform number 6 where the train was stopped. As soon as the man saw his wife and daughter getting down from the train, he said, "That's it" and identified them to the RPF. The CCTV footage showed them going from platform number 6 to 8. They were tracked down and detained near the booking office. They were brought to the RPF checkpoint.

After questioning, the husband and wife expressed mutual anger. Realizing the argument's trivial cause, RPF officers counseled them, explaining the potential consequences of their behavior on their daughter. Acknowledging their mistake after the counseling, the couple apologized and resumed their journey with their daughter.