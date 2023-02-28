Maharashtra: Woman held for allegedly stealing gold jewellery worth Rs 2 lakh in Latur

A 40-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly stealing gold jewellery worth Rs 2 lakh from her employer's house in Maharashtra's Latur district, police said.

The accused, who worked as a maid, allegedly stole gold jewellery from a house in Prakash Nagar area on February 22, an official said.

A case under sections 379 (theft) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the woman, who was caught with the valuables, he said.

Earlier, Police have arrested a man in connection with 10 cases of house-breaking and thefts and recovered valuables worth Rs 12 lakh from him in Maharashtra's Thane district.

A special team of police apprehended the 26-year-old accused in Dombivili town on Sunday, said Sachin Gunjal, deputy commissioner of police Zone III Kalyan division.

