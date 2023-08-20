Maharashtra: Woman loses Rs 2.4 lakh to 'online job' scam on Telegram

A 26-year-old female resident of Nagpur fell victim to cyber fraud, losing Rs 2.4 lakh, as per an official statement on Saturday. The complainant, Tshiwang Ladol, originally hailing from Leh in the Union Territory of Ladakh, currently resides in the Somwari Quarter area in Nagpur. She is enrolled in a physical education course in the city.

Ladol recently received an enticing offer through the Telegram app, presenting an opportunity for an online job. Initially, she was assigned simple online tasks and received a certain amount as compensation.Subsequently, Ladol was enticed by the prospect of higher earnings and was convinced to make "investments." Succumbing to this persuasion, she transferred Rs 2.4 lakh to the fraudsters who maintained communication through the app.Upon realising that she had been deceived, Ladol reported the incident to the police on Friday.An official statement indicated that a case has been filed under Section 420 (pertaining to cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.