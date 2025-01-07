Maharashtra: Woman Strangled by Manja While Riding Two-wheeler in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Undergoes 4-Hour Surgery

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra (January 7, 2025): A woman was strangled by manja while riding a two-wheeler with her husband on Sunday evening. The incident took place in the Mondha Naka flyover area. The woman, identified as 49-year-old Vijaya Sanjay Patil from MHADA Colony, suffered serious injuries to her neck when a manja (kite string) suddenly appeared. The string slashed her throat, leading to severe bleeding.

Patil was rushed to a private hospital, where she underwent over four hours of surgery. Doctors performed the operation to repair the damage, which included 40 stitches and a blood transfusion. Her husband, Sanjay Patil, who was riding the bike, also suffered a minor injury from the manja.

In a separate incident, 19-year-old Sheikh Fardeen was also injured by manja while riding his two-wheeler in the TV Centre Chowk area on Monday evening. The manja cut across his neck, requiring 35 stitches. Fardeen, a resident of Daulatabad, was immediately rushed to a private hospital for treatment.