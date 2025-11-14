Maharashtra: Women and Children Saved After Sudden Water Surge in Penganga River

Maharashtra: Seven people trapped in water of the Penganga river, was rescued by Nanded district disaster management officer On November 13, 2025 (Thursday). This incident occurred near the famous Sahastrakund waterfall in Kinwat taluka of Nanded district. Among seven Four women and three children were trapped.

According TOI report, prompt action of local fishermen and district administration and irrigation department saved life of all seven. Nanded district disaster management officer said, Kishor Kurhe Patil said, people rescued were residents of Ekamba village in Yavatmal's Umarkhed taluka. "Around 3.15pm, four women, along with the children, were going towards Murali tanda.

Ignoring warnings from temple locals, the women waded into the river, claiming familiarity with the path. A sudden surge from a barrage trapped them as the water deepened and currents intensified. Realizing the danger, they cried for help, alerting residents who then notified fishermen and government authorities.



After Nanded district collector Rahul directed irrigation officials to halt water release from the barrage, rescue teams, including fishermen, used makeshift boats to rescue a stranded group near Sahastrakund waterfall. Rahul also requested a helicopter for potential airlift assistance. Sahastrakund waterfall, a popular tourist destination on the Nanded-Yavatmal border, is one of the region's largest waterfalls.