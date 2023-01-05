Maharashtra: Women commuter molested in local train in Palghar

A 27-year-old man allegedly molested a woman commuter in a local train in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, railway police said.

The incident took place on Monday night when the woman was travelling in a second-class compartment of the suburban train which was on way to Virar in Palghar from Dadar in neighbouring Mumbai. The accused, Rafique Mohammad Isaq Shaikh, was also in the same coach, the police said in a release.

When the train entered Nallasopara station, the accused allegedly flashed at the woman and touched her inappropriately. After the woman raised an alarm, fellow commuters caught hold of the accused and handed him over to police, the release said.

The accused has been booked under sections 354 (outraging a woman’s modesty) and 354A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code, the police added.