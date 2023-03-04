Maharashtra: Women security staff nab mobile phone thieves at Thane

Maharashtra: Women security staff nab mobile phone thieves at Thane

A team of women security personnel caught two persons for allegedly stealing the mobile phone of a suburban train commuter at Maharashtra’s Thane station, the government railway police (GRP) said.

The two men, identified as Rakesh Dhotale (21) and Prem Dhavale (20) struck when commuters were entering a packed local train on platform number 4 on Friday, GRP said in a statement.

One of the accused grabbed the mobile phone of a rail user, but the commuter raised an alarm, prompting the women security staff on the platform to rush to the spot and nab the duo, said GRP.

