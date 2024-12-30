Maharashtra Women's Commission Directs Mumbai Police to Act on Prajakta Mali's Complaint Against BJP MLA Suresh Dhas

The Maharashtra State Commission for Women directed the Mumbai Police on Monday to take swift action and submit a detailed report on actor Prajakta Mali's complaint against MLA Suresh Dhas, who is accused of making inappropriate remarks about her. In her complaint, Mali claimed that Dhas' comments had a negative impact on her personal and social life and led to the circulation of defamatory content on social media.

The Maharashtra State Commission for Women informed through its X handle that it had received Mali's complaint and initiated action. The commission said the seriousness of the issue and instructed the Mumbai Police Commissioner to take immediate action and provide a factual report. This directive followed a meeting between Mali and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at his Mumbai residence the previous day, as announced in a tweet by the MSCW.

Fadnavis reassured Mali and her family that any disrespect towards women would not be tolerated, promising that appropriate action would be taken. On Saturday, Mali had demanded an apology from BJP MLA Suresh Dhas of Beed district for involving her name in his attempt to target NCP minister Dhananjay Munde in the Beed sarpanch murder case. The actor condemned Dhas' remarks as distasteful and baseless, stating that women, particularly actors, should not be made soft targets.

महाराष्ट्र राज्य महिला आयोग कार्यालयाला प्राजक्ता माळी यांचा तक्रार अर्ज प्राप्त झाला आहे. बीड जिल्ह्यातील आमदार श्री सुरेश धस यांनी श्रीमती माळी यांच्याबद्दल केलेले कथित अयोग्य, अवमानकारक व बदनामीकारक विधान तसेच.. १/३ — Maharashtra State Commission for Women (@Maha_MahilaAyog) December 30, 2024

"Dhas' remarks linking me to Dhananjay Munde are derogatory. I had been to Parli for a cultural event, an award function. Artists like me travel to several cities to entertain audiences. Why name just women? Haven't male actors attended such programmes organised by politicians? Dhas has used my name for his selfish interests," she said.



