Maharashtra: Worker Attacks Employer with Sharp Weapon Over Unpaid Wages in Ichalkaranji

Ichalkaranji: Pay and park facility owner was attacked by a sharp weapon by an employee over unpaid wages. Injured owner has been identified as Gajanan Bapu Mudgal (45, resident of Vikramnagar). Shivaji Nagar police have taken two minors into custody in connection with the incident.

According to the police, Gajanan Mudgal owns a pay-and-park facility near the central bus stand. A young man was working for him, but he left his job on December 8, 2025. Mudgal owed him one month's salary. When the employee inquired about the payment, Mudgal told him he would pay him on January 15.

However, angered by the delay in receiving his salary, the employee, along with an accomplice, attacked Mudgal with a sharp weapon around midnight while he was sleeping at the parking facility. Mudgal sustained serious injuries to his head and face in the attack. He is currently undergoing treatment at CPR Hospital in Kolhapur, and a case has been registered against the two individuals based on his complaint.

In Pune, a 14-year-old schoolboy was injured after a man attacked him with a sharp weapon at a PMPML bus stop in the Maharshinagar area on Monday. The boy suffered an injury to his hand. Police have begun a search for the suspects who fled after the assault.

Also Read: Pune Crime: Armed Robbers Attack Family Resting in Car on Pune–Solapur Highway, Gold Worth ₹1.75 Lakh Looted

The injured boy filed a complaint at the Swargate police station. Police said the boy lives in the Bhedenagar area of Kondhwa. He was on his way home around 4.45 pm on December 1 and was waiting at the PMPL bus stop near Pujari Udyan in Maharshinagar.