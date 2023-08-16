Maharashtra: WR announces trains to be affected due to upgradation work at Dahanu Road

A few trains would be impacted, according to Western Railway Authority, because of major technical upgradation work at Dahanu Road station.

Western Railway will have 3 hours mega block at Dahanu Road station for technical upgradation. This block will start at 8.50 am today and will be over by 11.50 am, according to Western Railway Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Sumeet Thakur.

The official said that some long-distance trains and Mumbai suburban trains will be affected by this block. He further added that trains will be regulated, and short-terminated over the course of the 3-hour mega block at the Dahanu Road station. Earlier on Tuesday, the Western Railway converted 49 local train services from 12-car to 15-car services with effect from August 15.

