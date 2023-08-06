Maharashtra: 'You are sitting at right place after a long time', Amit Shah's message for Ajit Pawar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is in Pune for a two-day visit, shared the stage with Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar for the first time. The home minister took a light dig at the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader, saying "he took a long time to come on the right dias"."This is the first time that myself and Ajit Pawar are sharing dias. I would like to tell Ajit Daada that you are the right person for the development work. I want to tell him that after a long time, you are sitting in the right place. This was the right place but you took too long to come," Amit Shah said.

He was speaking at the launch of the digital portal of the Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies office (CRCS) in Pune. This is the first visit of Shah to Pune after Ajit Pawar-led NCP joined the BJP-Sena coalition government in the state on July 2.Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar and other cooperative barons extended a warm welcome to Amit Shah in Pune. Shah’s visit to Pune also comes shortly after PM Narendra Modi visited the city on August 1 where he was bestowed with the prestigious award by the Lokmanya Tilak Trust."The entire functioning of CRCS will be digital from today. Be it audit work, HR work, establishing co-operative offices anywhere in the country, this portal is a one-stop solution for everything. More than 1500 co-operative societies will benefit from this online digital app, "he said. Ajit Pawar, the nephew of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, led a vertical split in his party and joined the ruling Shiv Sena (Shinde)- BJP government on July 2. He was sworn in as the deputy chief minister along with other senior leaders Praful Patel and Chaggan Bhujbal.