Maharashtra: Young Man Dies by Suicide, Woman and Daughter Booked for Abetment in Dhayari

A shocking incident of suicide has come to light in Dhayari, where a young married man ended his life by hanging himself allegedly due to a combination of emotional manipulation and financial harassment. Following the incident, the police acted swiftly and arrested a woman on charges of abetting the suicide. A case has also been registered against the woman’s daughter. The deceased’s wife lodged the official complaint at the Nanded City Police Station. According to police reports, both the victim’s family and the accused woman resided in the same locality, which eventually led to their acquaintance and tragic involvement.

Investigations revealed that the accused woman first established a romantic relationship with the young man and gradually drew him into an emotional trap. Later, she began harassing him for money and allegedly blackmailed him for financial gain. The woman and her daughter together exerted constant psychological pressure on the victim, causing him immense mental stress. Unable to withstand the harassment, the man took the extreme step of ending his life on Saturday, 13th September, at his residence. His wife, devastated by the incident, detailed these accusations in her formal complaint to the police authorities.

The police have registered a case against both the woman and her daughter under serious charges of abetment to suicide. The accused woman has been taken into custody, and investigations are ongoing under the supervision of Police Sub-Inspector Dattatray Sawant. Officials confirmed that evidence collected from the crime scene is being examined carefully to establish the sequence of events. The incident has created widespread shock in the local community, with residents expressing concern over the rising number of such cases. Police have assured the public that a fair and thorough probe will be conducted.

Further inquiries have revealed that the woman and her daughter consistently pressured the victim for monetary benefits, worsening his mental condition. This sustained harassment is believed to be the primary factor that led him to take such a drastic decision. Investigators are also looking into other possible angles related to the case. PSI Sawant emphasized that every aspect is being examined with seriousness to ensure justice for the deceased’s family. Local police have already gathered statements from witnesses and are taking all necessary measures to strengthen the case against the accused.

This tragic episode has highlighted critical issues such as the exploitation of trust in relationships, the destructive impact of financial greed, and the severe toll of psychological harassment. The incident has sparked discussions within the community about the need for greater awareness and support systems to prevent such occurrences. Police officials, along with local citizens, have stressed the importance of joint efforts to address mental health concerns and discourage manipulative practices. Authorities have also assured the bereaved family that full support and justice will be provided, while urging society to remain vigilant against such exploitative behaviors.