Maharashtra's Legendary Wrestling Coach, Bal Gaikwad, Passes Away at the Age of 92

Kolhapur: Bal Rajaram Gaikwad (92), a renowned figure in Maharashtra's wrestling industry, passed away at a private hospital on Tuesday morning. Bal Gaikwad was the guru of wrestling legend Yuvraj Patil, who was the cradle of wrestlers from the north who dominated the country. Bal Gaikwad, who produced many talented wrestlers, was known as the Bhishmacharya of wrestling.

Bal Gaikwad developed an interest in wrestling in his youth. He wrestled but didn't do many fieldings. But he devoted himself to the field because of his love for the art of wrestling. He used the knowledge of wrestling he had acquired himself to give it to new wrestlers. He served as a mentor to the wrestling field for the past 70 years. He left his home and stayed in training so that he could contribute to the wrestling field.