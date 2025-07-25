Maharashtra’s Unconventional Career Story Goes Viral: Dog Walking Pays More Than MBA Job

In a country like India, where traditional professions such as medicine and engineering have long dominated career choices, a young man from Maharashtra has taken an unexpected route—dog walking—and is now reportedly earning ₹4.5 lakh per month. His story has gone viral on social media, creating a buzz and prompting people to reflect on their own career decisions. Many are astonished to learn that a profession as simple as dog walking can be more financially rewarding than jobs held by degree holders in corporate or medical fields. The news has sparked curiosity, admiration, and some skepticism online.

According to reports, the identity of the man remains undisclosed. However, it is believed that he walks around 38 dogs daily, charging approximately ₹15,000 per dog each month. This allows him to surpass even his MBA-qualified brother, who earns ₹70,000 monthly. A viral Instagram post brought attention to this case, highlighting how his income exceeds that of several professionals, including doctors. The post has sparked widespread discussions and debates over non-traditional careers, particularly in urban India, where the demand for pet services is increasing rapidly. Many are now beginning to see dog walking as a viable business opportunity.

India’s pet care industry is booming and is expected to cross ₹7,500 crore by 2026. This rapid growth has led to a rising demand for dog walkers and pet care professionals, especially in metropolitan cities like Mumbai and Delhi. Pet owners are now seeking personalized, trustworthy services for their furry companions. As a result, some individuals have transformed what was once seen as a casual task into a thriving profession. These entrepreneurs offer premium services like pet sitting, dog training, and group walks, turning a niche service into a highly profitable venture, backed by urban India's changing lifestyle and growing pet culture.

However, questions have been raised regarding the authenticity of the viral claims. Experts say that in cities like Mumbai and Pune, dog walkers generally charge anywhere from ₹300 to ₹2,500 per dog, depending on the service and frequency. If a dog walker handles 10 to 15 dogs a day and provides premium packages, monthly earnings can reach six figures. With loyal clients, a consistent routine, and a strong local network, it's possible to build a sustainable, high-income career. But the ₹4.5 lakh figure may be an exceptional case rather than the norm. Income in such unconventional careers varies widely across individuals.