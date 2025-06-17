MahaRERA 2.0: Manoj Saunik Turns Snail-Paced System Into High-Speed Justice Machine for Homebuyers

MahaRERA, the regulatory authority for Maharashtra’s real estate sector, was established to safeguard homebuyers’ rights and ensure transparency and accountability in the housing market. But for a long time, it struggled to live up to that role — becoming more of a maze of red tape than a responsive system for justice.

Between 2020 and 2023, thousands of complaints piled up, many remaining unheard for months or even years. In more than three years before the leadership change, only 3,250 complaints had reached a verdict. For homebuyers, the process often felt frustrating and futile — like speaking into a void.

Then came 2024 — and a noticeable shift.

The turning point was the appointment of Manoj Saunik as MahaRERA Chairperson in September 2024. With him came not just new leadership, but a renewed sense of urgency.

In just eight months, the authority has resolved 1,655 complaints — nearly matching the total output of the previous three years. Saunik has been presiding over 175 to 200 hearings a day, significantly accelerating a system that had long been stuck in slow motion.

He also introduced a system called “Pronouncement of Order,” aimed at ensuring immediate communication of decisions after hearings. This step brought much-needed clarity and eliminated the prolonged waiting period for rulings.

Another major intervention was in response to a tech failure. In August 2024, a newly launched website — rolled out without adequate testing — created serious disruptions in builder registrations and project approvals. Saunik responded by temporarily restoring the old system while ensuring that the new portal would only relaunch after comprehensive testing.

The result is a regulator that appears more in tune with its purpose.

Thanks to a clear, no-nonsense approach, Manoj Saunik has brought a level of responsiveness that was missing for years. For many homebuyers, the changes represent more than administrative fixes — they signal a shift from stagnation to action, and from disappointment to cautious optimism.

MahaRERA may finally be finding its momentum.