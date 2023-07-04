Maha's Raigad receives average rainfall of 160.2 mm in 24 hours

Maharashtra's Raigad district received an average rainfall of 160.2 mm in 24 hours ending Tuesday morning, an official said. As per information provided by the district authorities, the highest rainfall of 99.5 mm was recorded in Sudhagad, while Uran logged the lowest 26.2 mm shower in 24 hours.

The district has recorded 87.3 per cent average rainfall, it stated. Forty-four houses and other structures were damaged amid heavy rains in the district since June 24, while 62 families have been evacuated to safer locations, the release stated.

The city might experience heavy downpours in the next four to five days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted. Officials have cautioned citizens from venturing to beaches and into the sea, as the maximum tidal surge is expected to touch 4.6 to 4.8 metres, peaking on July 5. It is more than the 4.5-metre high-water mark.

“There is a cyclonic circulation over the southwest Bay of Bengal which will descend and turn into a low-pressure area soon. Once this moves inland, the monsoon running offshore from Maharashtra to Kerala will become active and bring heavy rainfall to the Konkan, “said a meteorologist with the IMD in Mumbai.