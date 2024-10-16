Mahayuti Report Card Released Ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Ajit Pawar Claims Opposition is Baffled

Mahayuti leaders, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, released a “report card” on the state government's work in the last two years.

Praising the Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra, NCP chief and deputy CM Ajit Pawar said the opposition alliance in the state was baffled by the government's schemes. "Our opponents are baffled by the tremendous response to our government's schemes like Ladki Bahin for women."

Mahayuti report card was released the day after the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced dates for Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly elections, along with by-polls on 47 seats in various states. The report card highlighted the schemes and development-related worked launched by the Shinde government.

Eknath Shinde, his deputy Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar claimed that the state government's performance in the past two years was enough to baffle its opponents. Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said that the government had transformed the state: "The Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra has introduced transformational schemes."

Attacking at Shiv Sena UBT chieff Uddhav Thackeray, the Mahayuti leaders said that the former CM was just delaying projects in the state while the opposition parties were busy in spinning the narrative.

Devendra Fadnavis said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance are corrupt, who's home minister went to jail for accepting a bribe of Rs 100 crore and also planted bombs outside a businessman’s house.

"The alliance (Maha Vikas Aghadi) whose home minister went to jail for accepting a bribe of Rs 100 crore, who planted bombs outside a businessman’s house, who were picking up journalists and putting them behind bars, are telling us about the law and order situation… Nirbhaya Squad vehicles were being used to escort their leaders in their government… These people who were the most careless about women's safety and security should not teach us how to keep our Nari Shakti safe,” said Fadnavis.

"We have announced all the schemes, made all the financial provisions and budget for those schemes and not only this, we will also announce some new schemes and benefits for everyone in our manifesto. I assure you that all the schemes and promises announced by us will have full support of financial provision and no scheme will lack financial support from our side. Initially when we announced the Ladki Bahin Yojana, people from the opposition were claiming that money would not be deposited in the accounts, but till now at least 4 to 5 instalments have been deposited in the accounts of more than 2.5 crore beneficiaries of our state," Fadnavis further stated.