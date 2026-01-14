'Mahayuti to Distribute Money': Sanjay Raut Slams Election Commission Over Door-to-Door Campaigning Despite MCC

Shiv Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut strongly criticised the Election Commission and said even after the official campaign period ended, the SEC has allowed door-to-door campaigning until 10 pm on Wednesday, January 14, despite the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) coming into force. Amid allegations that the ruling party is distributing money after visiting door-to-door and reports of clashes among its own workers over money distribution,

Speaking to the media, Raut said he had serious doubts about the decision and alleged that those involved in distributing money are being “changed”, claiming that this process would continue throughout the day. He further alleged that the BJP and the Shinde Sena cannot win elections without money and the misuse of power.

VIDEO | Thane: "Maharashtra Election Commission allowing door-to-door campaigning (for BMC polls) after the Model Code of Conduct came into force is giving free hand and a license for corruption to Mahayuti to distribute money and influence voters," alleges Shiv Sena (UBT) MP… pic.twitter.com/i59mtrfVcl — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 14, 2026

"Maharashtra Election Commission allowing door-to-door campaigning (for BMC polls) after the Model Code of Conduct came into force is giving free hand and a license for corruption to Mahayuti to distribute money and influence voters," Raut said.

He accused the ruling parties of targeting areas where the Thackeray brothers have influence and claimed that the Election Commission had effectively “facilitated Lakshmi Darshan” by extending campaigning hours. Raut also referred to the irrigation scam controversy, saying it has resurfaced once again.

Challenging Ajit Pawar, Raut demanded that he name individuals directly instead of making vague statements. “If you have something to say, say it openly. Using ambiguous remarks amounts to blackmail,” he said. Raut also demanded clarity on the allegations involving Ganesh Naik and Eknath Shinde, asking on what grounds they would allegedly face jail.