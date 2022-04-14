Mahesh Bhatt, son Rahul Bhatt beam with joy at Ranbir, Alia's wedding

It must be an emotional yet special moment for filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt to see his daughter Alia Bhatt as a bride.

A picture from Alia and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding ceremony has been doing the rounds on the internet in which Mahesh Bhatt can be seen posing with his son Rahul Bhatt.

The father-son duo were all smiles and decked up in pagdis, as they posed for the image.

The wedding ceremony was also attended by several celebrities like Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, Luv Ranjan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and Pooja Bhatt among others.

If reports are to be believed, the newlyweds Ranbir and Alia will pose for the paparazzi as newlyweds at 7 pm today.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor