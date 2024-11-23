Mahim Election Result 2024: Shiv Sena UBT's Mahesh Sawant Leading; Amit Thackeray, Sada Sarvankar Trailing

Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena candidate Sada Sarvankar, currently leading from the Maim Assembly constituency in Mumbai district against debutant Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's son Amit.

Mahim is one of the key Assembly constituencies where there is a triangular battle between Shiv Sena UBT, MNS and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. In the 2009 Assembly elections, MNS’s Nitin Sardesai won the seat.

Also Follow | Maharashtra Election Results 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins for 288 Assembly Constituencies, Who Will Win Mahayuti or Maha Vikas Aghadi.

According to data from the Election Commission of India (ECI), 25,19,586 voters were in the constituency during the 2019 Assembly polls. Of these, 13,55,982 were male voters, 11,63,374 were female voters, and 230 belonged to the third gender.