Main accused in Rs 202 crore scam of Adarsh Nagari Sahakari Patsanstha arrested

Sunil Mankape (51), the prime accused in the Rs 202 crore scam involving Adarsh Nagari Sahakari Patsanstha, was apprehended on Wednesday, nearly 35 days after the case was filed. Sunil is the son of another main accused Ambadas Mankape. Earlier, Sunil's wife was arrested by the Special Investigating Team (SIT) on Friday.

Following information of his presence in the city, Sunil was tracked down by SIT officers and taken into custody at the Mill Corner area. The scam case was reported on July 11, resulting in the arrest of Ambadas Mankape, the primary accused. Sunil and his brother Anil, however, had evaded arrest. Both their wives, Sunanda and Vanita, along with Savita, the chief manager's wife, were detained on August 11.

Sunil had been eluding authorities since the case's initiation. His arrival in the city after his wife's arrest facilitated his capture. Anil, Sunil's younger brother, is still evading authorities. Meanwhile, Ambadas Mankape's daughters-in-law informed the police that while they had signed documents, they remained unaware of any financial transactions. They emphasized their status as institute owners on paper only.