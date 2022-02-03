'Main Jhukega Nahi': Sanjay Raut reacts in 'Pushpa' style after ED's raid

Praveen Raut, a close associate of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a fraudulent sale of a plot of land. He has been arrested in a scam worth Rs 1,034 crore. Meanwhile, the political repercussions of his action are now beginning to spill over. After the action taken against Praveen Raut, Sanjay Raut has criticized the Central Government by hitting the dialogue ''Main Jhukega Nahi'' from the movie Pushpa.

First lured and given offers.Then intimidated, threatened. When I didn't bow down, my family was threatened. We said - leave, ignore them, let them go. So they put central agency behind us. It will last till 2024..but 'Main Jhukega Nahi'! In his tweet, Raut tagged Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.