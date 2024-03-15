Maintenance at Bhandup Plant: Water Supply to Dip by 5% Until April 24

Inspections at the Bhandup water purification centre are anticipated to result in a 5% reduction in Mumbai's water supply until April 24, 2024.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has commenced inspections at the Bhandup water purification centre, foreseeing a 5% decline in Mumbai's water supply until April 24.

Bhandup complex plays a pivotal role as the primary water source for crucial BMC areas. It stands as the largest water purification centre in Asia. Equipped with two units capable of processing 910 million litres and 900 million litres of water per day, the Bhandup complex processes approximately 990 million litres of water daily.

The extensive cleaning process of this 900 million litres capacity water purification centre is being meticulously carried out ahead of the monsoon season. Consequently, a total of 5% of Mumbai's water supply will be affected until April 24

BMC urged citizens to conserve water and cooperate with authorities. Currently, the BMC is conducting pre-monsoon maintenance to cleanse the tanks in the water treatment plant.

Earlier, the BMC announced the cancellation of the proposed 10% water cut in the city following the state government's assurance to release water from the reserve stock of Vaitarna and Bhatsa dams. Initially, the BMC had planned the water cut as the water stocks in the seven lakes supplying the city had dropped below 50 per cent. However, after the BMC's Hydraulic Engineering department requested additional quota from the reserve water stock from the Upper Vaitarna and Bhatsa dams, the state agreed, averting the need for the 10 per cent water cut.

Mumbai also suffered a water cut in the first week of March, owning to a fire at Pise pumping station. Water supply was slow in the eastern-western suburbs.

