Maharashtra: Nitin Shete, Former Shani Temple Trustee Found Dead in Apparent Suicide Amid Corruption Probe

Nitin Shete, a former trustee and current Deputy Executive Officer of the Shani Shingnapur Trust, has committed suicide. He ended his life by hanging himself at his home on Monday (July 28) in the early hours of the morning. This suicide, occurring while a government inquiry into the corruption allegations had just begun, has caused a stir in the district.

According to information received, Nitin Shete hanged himself from the ceiling at his residence around 8 AM. After the news of the incident broke, there was chaos in Shani Shingnapur village. Upon receiving information, the police arrived at his home. Police brought down Nitin Shete's body, which was found hanging, and sent it for post-mortem examination. The police are awaiting the post-mortem report for further investigation.

The alleged corruption in recruitment and other works at the Shani Shingnapur Trust became a major topic of discussion during the monsoon session of the state legislature. The trust had reportedly hired 114 Muslim employees, which raised questions about the administration of the board of trustees. These employees were subsequently terminated. Furthermore, there were allegations of financial irregularities involving crores of rupees through a bogus app created for the Shani Shingnapur Trust. After this multi-crore scam case reached the assembly, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the dissolution of the trust's board of trustees. Chief Minister Fadnavis also stated that the disproportionate assets of the employees and trustees would be investigated, and criminal cases would be filed against them.