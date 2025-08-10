Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme: Maharashtra to Probe 26 Lakh Suspected Ineligible Beneficiaries

The Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme, launched a year ago, has provided ₹1,500 monthly financial aid to over one crore women in Maharashtra. However, after the assembly elections, the state government began reviewing eligibility criteria and found lakhs of ineligible beneficiaries. Recent data shows that 26 lakh women may not meet the requirements. The government will now conduct a door-to-door verification drive to identify such recipients. This comes soon after the July installment was credited to accounts during Raksha Bandhan, raising concerns among many who fear losing the benefit if found ineligible under the scheme’s rules.

The Women and Child Welfare Department has issued orders to district administrations to carry out these checks. Under the scheme’s rules, no more than two women from a single household can receive benefits, and the eligible age range is 21 to 65 years. Yet, investigations revealed that several households have more than two beneficiaries and that many recipients fall outside the age bracket. The department has compiled a list of these 26 lakh women for verification. Officials, along with Anganwadi workers, will visit homes to check documents, confirm age, and assess whether the recipients meet the stipulated conditions.

Anganwadi workers have been instructed to verify domicile certificates, school leaving certificates, and other proofs of eligibility. They must also check whether a beneficiary is a taxpayer, vehicle owner, or possesses a four-wheeler. In cases where three women from the same household are enrolled, two will be deemed eligible and one ineligible. Workers have been told to note vehicle registration numbers for verification. This extensive scrutiny is part of the government’s efforts to prevent misuse of funds and ensure that only eligible women benefit from the Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme. The process will continue until all cases are reviewed.