Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana Last Date Today: Online and Offline Applications for Scheme to Close on October 15

The Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, implemented by the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government, has been widely discussed in recent days. Under this scheme, eligible women receive Rs 1,500 per month. So far, millions of women have applied by submitting their documents. Many more across the state are still applying to benefit from the scheme. However, for those who haven't applied yet, today is their last chance, as applications for the Ladki Bahin Yojana will close after October 15.

On the occasion of Diwali, the Maharashtra Government has announced that it will give a bonus to eligible girls and women under the Ladki Bahin Yojana. The amount received by eligible women under this scheme will increase in the month of October. The government said that a bonus of Rs 3000 will be given to the beneficiaries on the occasion of Diwali. Apart from this, some selected girls and women will also be given an additional amount of Rs.2500.

Also Read | Maharashtra Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Mumbai, Pune, and Neighboring Districts as Rain With Thunderstorms Continues Today.

The scheme's deadline will expire after October 15, leaving women with only today to submit their applications. Women can apply through Anganwadi workers in their respective areas. The government has already extended the deadline four times to accommodate more applicants. To date, a total of 2.47 crore women have applied for this scheme.

While millions of women have benefited from the scheme, some eligible women are still waiting to receive the funds. Those who qualify but haven't received the money need to ensure that their bank account is linked to their Aadhaar number. If these details are properly linked, the funds from the scheme will be directly deposited into their accounts.

The deadline for the Ladki Bahin Yojana was originally set for September 30. However, to allow more women to apply, the government extended it to October 15. With today being the final day, eligible women who haven't yet applied should do so to take advantage of the scheme.