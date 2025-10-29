Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana: Minister Aditi Tatkare Urges Women to Complete e-KYC Process Before November 18 to Continue Receiving Rs 1,500

Maharashtra: Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana was a gamechanger in election. Through this yojana eligible woman beneficiary gets Rs 1500 every month. To continue this scheme beneficiaries have to do KYC every year. However, recently, many woman faced a technical glitch while updating KYC online. But now e-KYC server of Ladki Bahin Yojana has been improved and Minister Aditi Tatkare has appealed to do e-KYC in the next few days.

Minister gave update about the E-KYC process on her X post and said, "The e-KYC facility has been made available under the Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana to ensure transparency and to enable beneficiaries to receive financial benefits regularly. A meeting was held today at Mantralaya regarding bringing more coordination to this process. From September 18, 2025, the e-KYC facility is available on the official website https://ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in."

While appealing Ladki Bahin beneficiaries to update E-KYC as soon as possible Tatkare said," A period of 2 months has been provided for this, and so far, most of the beloved sisters have completed this process. I appeal to all the remaining beneficiary sisters to complete the e-KYC process before November 18, 2025."

How to do E-KYC?

To update E-KYC for Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, go on official website, https://ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in. Click on e-KYC banner on the home page will open the e-KYC form. In this form, the beneficiary should enter his Aadhaar number and verification code (Captcha Code), consent for Aadhaar authentication and click on the Send OTP button. After that, an OTP will come to the beneficiary's Aadhaar-linked mobile number. Enter this OTP and click on the Submit button.

After this, the system will check whether the beneficiary's KYC has already been completed or not. If it has already been completed, a message will appear saying "e-KYC has already been completed". If it has not been completed, it will be checked whether the Aadhaar number is in the eligible list of Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bhahin Yojana or not.

If the Aadhaar number is in the eligible list, then you can proceed to the next step. After this, the beneficiary should enter the Aadhaar number of the husband or father as well as the verification code (Captcha Code). Click on Send OTP after indicating consent. Once the OTP is received on the respective mobile, enter it and click on the Submit button.