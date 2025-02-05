Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana Update: Maharashtra Women Beneficiaries Owing Cars To Be Disqualified From Ongoing Scheme

Maharashtra women beneficiaries getting benefits of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana scheme owing a four-wheeler or car will be disqualified from getting monthly benefits of Rs 15,00 as the government promised to eliminate illegitimate beneficiaries.

Under the Ladki Bahin Yojana scheme, eligible women get Rs 15,00 as an instalment every month. The woman whose family collective income is below Rs 2.5 lakh annually will be benefited from this scheme. To qualify, no family member should be government employees and the beneficiary must not own a car and they should not be receiving monthly assistance under state or central government schemes.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana: Women Beneficiaries Owning Four-Wheelers to Be Disqualified from Scheme - Details Inside.

The Indian Express reported that over 21 lakh women in Pune alone have availed of the benefits of the Ladki Bahin Yojana scheme. A Zilla Parishad official told the newspaper that disqualifying non-eligible women is the only option as it is not possible for the checking officer to go house to house. “We have asked the RTO to submit a list of such women. We will go by the list. It is likely to take a month,” he said.

A woman from the Indrayani Nagar area in Pimpri-Chinchwad told the newspaper that even though she owns a four-wheeler, it was bought 10 years ago. She said she lost her job more than three years ago and doesn't have any monthly income, but she has a four-wheeler that was purchased 10 years ago.

The Ladki Yojana scheme is believed to be a key factor in helping the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance secure 230 seats out of the 288 in Maharashtra in the recently held Assembly elections 2024.