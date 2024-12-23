Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana: When Will the 6th Installment of Rs 1,500 Be Credited to Maharashtra Women's Accounts? Check Details

After the release of five installments under the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana in Maharashtra, beneficiaries are now eagerly awaiting the 6th installment. It is said that the installment could be released anytime in December 2024. On Thursday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, during the assembly session, stated that all beneficiaries would receive their December payment as soon as the session concluded. With the assembly sessions now over, it is expected that the 6th installment could be credited this week.

So far, five installments have been disbursed under the Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana. Approximately 2.5 crore eligible women have received Rs 7,500 each, at the rate of Rs 1,500 per installment. Some women who had applied for the scheme have yet to receive their payments, but their cases are being resolved, and payments are being processed.

The Ladki Bahin Yojana, initiated by the Maharashtra government, aims to provide financial assistance to women and enhance their social status. Under this scheme, Rs 1,500 is provided monthly to women aged 21 to 65. Ahead of the elections, this amount has been increased to Rs 2,100.

In the previous budget, the state government announced an annual allocation of Rs 46,000 crore to provide a monthly allowance to eligible women under the Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme. More than 2.5 crore women have already received their installments. Additionally, during the Nagpur special session this week, the Maharashtra government presented supplementary demands of Rs 33,788.40 crore, which included a provision of Rs 1,400 crore for the 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin (My Dear Sister) Scheme.'