Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana: When Will the December Instalment Be Credited? Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Announces (Watch Video)

After the formation of the Maharashtra government in the state, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addressed the winter session of the Legislative Assembly for the first time on Thursday, December 19, presenting his stand on various issues. On this occasion, he cleared the doubts raised about the government's Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana and informed that the scheme would continue without imposing any new criteria. He also stated that the December 2024 instalment would be credited to the bank accounts of the women beneficiaries as soon as the session ends.

Speaking in the State Assembly, Chief Minister Fadnavis said, "No one should have any doubts. We will not allow any of the promises we have made or the schemes we have started to be closed. We will deposit the December instalment in the bank accounts of the beloved sisters who supported the Mahayuti in the assembly elections as soon as the session ends."

The government had been accused of reducing the number of beneficiaries by imposing new criteria for the Ladki Bahin Yojana scheme. CM Fadnavis tarnished the allegation, saying, "No new criteria have been imposed for this scheme. It is only being noticed that some people have taken advantage of it in the wrong way. Some have created multiple bank accounts to benefit. Just as there are good people in society, there are also bad ones. Therefore, we will ensure that such individuals do not take advantage of it, as this is the people's money. In the past, we noticed a man who opened nine accounts under the Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana Scheme. How can we call this person a 'beloved sister'? Even a beloved brother cannot be called that, as a brother who squanders his sisters' money cannot be beloved."

Meanwhile, Fadnavis reassured all sections of society by stating, "We will fulfill the promises made by the Mahayuti regarding farmers, youth, senior citizens, and the disadvantaged in society."

The state government recently allocated Rs 2,155 crore to the Women and Child Development Department and Rs 1,400 crore to the Ladki Bahin Yojana. Under this scheme, Rs 7,500 was distributed to 2.34 crore women beneficiaries from July to November 2024. The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance had promised to increase this assistance from Rs 1,500 per month to Rs 2,100 per month. As the women have not yet received the December instalment, the amount in the supplementary demands will be used to pay for it.

Even Deputy CM Eknath Shinde assured people that they would continue to receive instalments of the Ladki Bahin Yojana. "Under the Chief Minister's My Beloved Sister Scheme, we have given five instalments to 2 crore 34 lakh beloved sisters. They will continue to receive them. A provision of Rs 1400 crore has also been made in the current supplementary request. The money going to the account of not a single eligible beloved sister will be stopped. This is the word of his beloved brother," Sinde said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Further, he mentions various promises made during the Assembly election campaign. "We have started the Chief Minister's Annapurna Scheme. We are giving three cylinders free of cost to 89 lakh families every year. 34 thousand people have benefited under the Chief Minister's Ladki Bahin Scheme. More than three and a half lakh girls have taken advantage of the free vocational education scheme. One and a half lakh beloved brothers have benefited from the Chief Minister's Youth Work Training Scheme."

"The Chief Minister's Vayoshree Scheme has been started for the senior citizens and a grant of Rs 123 crore has been distributed, of which four and a half lakh senior citizens have benefited. The Chief Minister's Teerthadarshan Scheme has been started. So far, special trains have started pilgrimages from Mumbai, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Kolhapur and 9 other cities. More than 6 thousand senior citizens have taken advantage of it. Senior citizens travel free in ST. Millions of people in villages are taking advantage of this," Shinde stated.

एकाही पात्र बहिणीच्या खात्यात जाणारे पैसे बंद होणार नाही...



मुख्यमंत्री माझी लाडकी बहीण योजनेंतर्गत २ कोटी ३४ लाख लाडक्या बहिणींना पाच हप्ते आम्ही दिले. यापुढेही ते मिळत राहतील. आत्ताच्या पुरवणी मागण्यात १४०० कोटींची तरतूदही केली आहे. माझ्या एकाही पात्र लाडक्या बहिणीच्या खात्यात… — Eknath Shinde - एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) December 19, 2024

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has drawn a roadmap to make the country a superpower. We want to work in that direction and make the state the number one state on all fronts. We want to give a strong link to a developed India with a developed Maharashtra. I am sure that we have the strong support of the Prime Minister and Home Minister Amit Shah and will continue to do so. Now our joint mission is for a prosperous Maharashtra. We will take Maharashtra on the path of development at three times the speed," Deputy CM Shinde added.

The Mahayuti government came to power in the recently held assembly elections, with the Chief Minister’s My Beloved Sisters Scheme playing a pivotal role. The beloved sisters voted in large numbers and are eagerly awaiting the next instalment. The beneficiaries are currently discussing whether Rs 1,500 or Rs 2,100 will be deposited in their accounts.