Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana: Women in Maharashtra to Receive Rs 2100 in December 2024; Check Release Date of 6th Installment

There is good news for women in Maharashtra as the Devendra Fadnavis-led government is set to release the 6th instalment of the Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana scheme this month (December 2024). Under this scheme, the Ladli sisters will receive Rs 2100. Following the recent announcement of the increased assistance amount, it is expected that the Rs 2100 payment will commence this month itself. However, the exact date for the release of the 6th instalment has not yet been announced. Reports suggest that the funds could be disbursed sometime in December, likely in the last week of the month.

Earlier, on Monday, during the Nagpur Assembly session, the Maharashtra government presented supplementary demands of Rs 33,788.40 crore, which included a provision of Rs 1,400 crore for the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana scheme.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana: Maharashtra Govt Allocates Rs 1,400 Crore for Women’s Welfare Scheme.

In the last budget, the state government announced an annual allocation of Rs 46,000 crore under the Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme, which provides a monthly allowance of Rs 1500 to eligible women aged 21 to 65. So far, more than 2.5 crore women have benefitted from this initiative and received their monthly instalments.

The government has already released five instalments under the scheme, and the distribution of the sixth instalment will begin this month. An official order regarding the disbursement will be issued soon, after which the assistance amount will be directly transferred to the Ladli sisters' bank accounts.