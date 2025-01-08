Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana: Women in Maharashtra Worried About Rs 2100 After Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate's Statement

Under the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana scheme in Maharashtra, the state government led by the Mahayuti alliance had promised to provide Rs 21,00 per month to women after coming into power. This promise was made prior to the elections. The government had stated that if the Mahayuti alliance will Assembly elections 2024, the amount would be increased from Rs 1500 to Rs 2100. However, new concerns have now emerged regarding the scheme.

Recently, Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate expressed concerns about the financial burden the Ladki Bahin Yojana is placing on the state’s treasury. He stated that the scheme is impacting other initiatives, such as the agricultural loan waiver scheme. It is estimated that the Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana will cost the state an additional Rs 46,000 crore annually.

Confusion Among Women Following Minister’s Statement

Kokate's statement has created confusion among women in state regarding the scheme. Initially launched by the state government for the economic empowerment of women, questions are now being raised about its sustainability and success. Many women and social organisations have appealed to the government to continue the scheme and its benefits, urging them not to take any drastic actions.

Opposition parties also have accused the government of failing to properly implement the scheme, claiming it was launched solely for political gain. Although the government has yet to provide an official response, concerns have grown among women and other sections of society about the future of the scheme.

Amidst this controversy, many women are now questioning whether the state government will uphold its promise regarding the Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana scheme. Will the promised amount of Rs 2100 be provided, or will it remain at Rs 1500?

However, Kokate clarified the statement said that there is no problem in the scheme and it's been successful for women. He said the money will go the women's accounts as it is.

"I have not said anything that due to 'Ladki Bahin Yojana', the farmers loan waiver is getting effected. There is no problem in the scheme and it's been successful as women are receiving money in their accounts," he added.

The Mahayuti government in Maharashtra announced the scheme for Ladli sisters in June. By July, women began receiving Rs 1500 per month. Before the elections, a total of Rs 7500 was distributed in five instalments. After the elections, the 6th instalment of Rs 1500 was transferred in January, and now, eligible women are awaiting the 7th instalment.