Major bust in Pune: Adulterated liquor worth Rs 7.73 lakh seized, three held

In a crackdown on the illegal liquor trade, the Pune region's excise department arrested three individuals in Daund taluka and seized 20 boxes of adulterated liquor valued at ₹7.73 lakh, intended for illegal sale, FPJ reported. Acting on a tip-off, the excise team set up a strategic operation and intercepted a vehicle transporting the illicit alcohol.

According to reports, the three suspects involved in this case have been identified as Sonu Bisram Kaloshiya (22), Shahrukh Dawood Sayyed (26), and Abhijeet Dhananjay Lonkar (30), all of whom have been arrested. Authorities have also impounded the vehicles used by the accused. However, a fourth suspect, Aniket Prakash Bhosale (36), managed to evade capture, prompting excise officials to initiate a search operation.

The excise department is currently conducting further investigations into the matter to uncover additional details regarding the illegal liquor trade and any potential accomplices.