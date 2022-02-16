Major changes in state govt after 10th March, says Congress leader Nana Patole

It is time to rectify what is going on in the present state government and it will be done after March 10, said Congress state president Nana Patole. Nana Patole's statement has raised the eyebrows of many.

Many joined the Congress in the presence of Nana Patole in Bhandara. He made the remarks at an event held at the time. Nana Patole said that discussions have been held with Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. At present Assembly elections are underway in 5 states. The results will be announced on March 10. After March 10, we will definitely see big changes in the state government, said Nana Patole. 'Elections are underway now. I have talked to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. Give it a chance until March 10. We have time to rectify whatever is going on in our government. We have 12 ministers in the government, 'said Nana Patole.

Discussions continue that the role of Congress has become secondary after the formation of the Mahavikas Aghadi government. After this statement of Nana Patole, many have noticed what changes Nana Patole will make in the government.