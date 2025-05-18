Major Drug Factory Busted in Nalasopara; Nigerian Woman Arrested, ₹5.6 Crore Worth of Mephedrone Seized

In a major crackdown on the drug trade, the Tulinj Police have dismantled an illegal mephedrone manufacturing unit operating out of a residential flat in the Pragatnagar area of Nalasopara East. The raid led to the arrest of a Nigerian woman and the seizure of drugs and raw materials worth ₹5.6 crore.

The raid was conducted on Friday evening at Room No. 405 in the Anshit Plaza building, following a tip-off received by Police Sub-Inspector Rahul Phad. During the operation, the police discovered a fully functioning drug lab inside the flat. The arrested accused has been identified as Rita Kurebewai, a 26-year-old Nigerian national.

Authorities seized mephedrone drugs, raw chemical substances, and equipment used in the production process, all amounting to a total value of ₹5,60,40,150. According to officials, the accused woman was operating the drug unit along with her boyfriend, who managed to flee the scene and is currently absconding. A manhunt has been launched to locate and apprehend him.

Factory in Residential Building Raises Serious Concerns

The discovery of such a large-scale drug manufacturing unit within a residential complex has raised alarms among local residents and law enforcement agencies. The operation highlights not only the spread of drug consumption but also the local production of synthetic drugs in the region.

No Valid Visa Found

Investigations have also revealed that the arrested woman did not possess a valid visa to reside in India. This has brought attention to potential lapses in immigration enforcement and monitoring of foreign nationals in the area. Notably, the Nalasopara region is known to have a significant population of foreign nationals, including several from Nigeria.

Police Statement

Senior Police Inspector Vijay Jadhav of Tulinj Police Station confirmed the action, stating, “We have dismantled a drug manufacturing facility and arrested one Nigerian national. Another accused is on the run, and efforts to trace him are underway.” The case is now under further investigation, and police are exploring potential links to a broader drug network.