Major fire breaks out in factory in Nashik

A massive fire broke out at a poly films industry located at Igatpuri in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Sunday around 11am. So far, no casualty has been reported by the district administration.

The intensity of the explosion was so great that the noise was heard in 20 to 25 villages around. Preliminary information is that the company employs around 2000 workers. Some workers have been injured in the blast incident. He is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital. Details are still awaited.