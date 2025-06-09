Major Setback for Shiv Sena UBT as Chandrahar Patil Defects, Likely to Join Eknath Shinde-Led Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena (UBT) has got a major blow as Chandrahar Patil, for whom UBT fought for during Lok Sabha elections, has now defected from the party. Congress and Shiv Sena, both members of the Mahavikas Aghadi, were at odds over the Sangli constituency. Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) was keen to have Chandrahar Patil for Sangli, citing their concession of Kolhapur to the Congress. Following which, Vishal Patil had defeated Chandrahar Patil by rebelling from the Congress in the Lok Sabha. However, the entire Congress sided with Vishal Patil and Chandrahar Patil's defeat was inevitable. Chandrahar Patil, the candidate previously insisted upon by the Shiv Sena UBT, has defected to the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde, he announced today.

After defeat in Lok Sabha elections Chandrahar Patil had been away from politics. During Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's tour to Konkan in the last week of April, Chandrahar Patil was seen along with leaders. After which it was said that Chandrahar Patil would now join the Shiv Sena were starting to be made in political circles, and now they have come true.

Also Read: Ladki Bahin Yojna: Budget Rules or Fund Diversion? CM Devendra Fadnavis Responds to Opposition Charges

While working in the sports sector in the state, I have experienced many errors, difficulties, and irregularities. I have also raised my voice against such matters from time to time. But it is difficult to resolve such issues without direct government participation. Therefore, Chandrahar Patil announced today that in order to bring harmony in the sports sector and to work in the social and political sectors, I and my colleagues have decided to join the government. He posted this on social media.

Shiv Sena (UBT) faced significant loss in the 2024 assembly elections, triggering a cascade of defections. Leaders, office bearers, and thousands of activists statewide have since joined the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde, chanting "Jai Maharashtra" in support. This exodus from the Shiv Sena (UBT) to the Shinde led Shiv Sena continues.