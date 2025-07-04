Malaria Outbreak Hits Gadchiroli: 55-Year-Old Woman Dies as Cases Climb Over 2,000 Cases

Health authorities in Gadchiroli district are facing a growing challenge in managing a sharp rise in vector-borne diseases, with a significant portion of recent malaria cases. The situation is further strained by the death of a 55-year old woman from Muska village. According to officials, 2,060 confirmed cases have been reported so far.

District Malaria Officer Dr. Pankaj Hemke speaking on the situation said, a large number of malaria patients are being found mainly because the region has a vast forest area, which leads to a high mosquito population. The type of mosquito that causes malaria is found in abundance in these forests, which is why many malaria cases are being reported here, said Hemke. The rapid spread of malaria is also due to the monsoon picking up across the state. Mumbai reported 884 malaria cases last month from 443 in June 2024. Chikungunya, which had zero cases last year, has suddenly emerged with 21 reported infections, and dengue, a perennial threat, remains at alarming levels with 105 cases this monsoon.

Doctors across the city report that hospitals are witnessing a steady flow of patients suffering from mosquito-borne and water-borne illnesses. Thankfully, no deaths have been reported so far, but health experts warn that the risks remain high, especially in densely populated areas, slum clusters, and under-construction zones, which are breeding hotspots for mosquitoes. Apart from mosquito-borne illnesses, seasonal viral infections, flu, and water-borne diseases like typhoid are also making their presence felt, adding to the city’s health burden.

